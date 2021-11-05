CSFD working a fire in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fire on the east side of Colorado Springs, Friday morning.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #fire at 3020 N Stone Ave. Engine 6 reporting multiple pallets and few vehicles on fire. No threat to the building at this time — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 5, 2021

According to CSFD, the fire is burning multiple pallets and a few vehicles off N. Stone Avenue, off of E. Fillmore Street.

Fire crews reported that they located two semi-trucks on fire upon arrival, with one injury being treated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire 3106 N Stone Av Engine 6 first arriving fire company to find 2 semi trucks on fire. One civilian injury being treated. pic.twitter.com/lfHc95hlDp — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 5, 2021

Not much information has been released at this time; however, CSFD is still working to contain the fire but states there is no threat to the building.

Per CSFD, Stone Av at E Fillmore St is closed for a Structure Fire. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) November 5, 2021

FOX21 will update as more information is released.