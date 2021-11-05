CSFD working a fire in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fire on the east side of Colorado Springs, Friday morning. 

According to CSFD, the fire is burning multiple pallets and a few vehicles off N. Stone Avenue, off of E. Fillmore Street. 

Fire crews reported that they located two semi-trucks on fire upon arrival, with one injury being treated.

Not much information has been released at this time; however, CSFD is still working to contain the fire but states there is no threat to the building.

FOX21 will update as more information is released.

