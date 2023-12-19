(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is urging fire safety after the second fire in two days caused by a heater being placed too close to flammable materials.

According to CSFD, a car fire broke out on Tuesday, Dec. 19, around 9 a.m. near the 3700 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue, just west of South Academy Boulevard. CSFD said a plume of smoke was visible from parts of the city due to this fire.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

About twenty minutes after the fire was reported, CSFD said it was under control. Investigators determined that the fire was accidental, and was caused by a propane heater that was too close to combustibles.

“This is the 2nd fire in 2 days due to heating devices being too close to combustibles,” CSFD said in a social media post. “PLEASE be cautious while you use heating devices.”

The earlier fire occurred on Monday, Dec. 18, in the 700 block of South 27th Street, near Old Colorado City. A dog and two cats were killed after a space heater ignited nearby flammable materials in a “heavy hoarding situation,” CSFD said.

CSFD stresses following these tips to heat your home or space safely: