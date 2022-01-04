CSFD warns about burn restrictions following multiple grassfires over the past 24 hours

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is reminding people the city is under burn restrictions following two grassfire.

According to CSFD, the latest fire was contained to a camp in the 1200 block of South El Paso Street. Firefighters will remain at the scene to put out hotspots.

Fire is out. Contained to camp that is on the creek. FF’s will remain on scene to put out hotspots. Reminder, we are still under burn restrictions in Colorado Springs pic.twitter.com/t3ZmsXjGSx — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 4, 2022

This fire marks the second fire to occur in Colorado Springs in the past 24 hours.

Monday night, CSFD and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers responded to a grassfire in the area of Fillmore St. and Steel Dr.

First responders found a transient camp with active flames that had spread to nearby trees. Multiple CSFD resources and personnel worked to contain and extinguish the fire. No residences were at risk.

The incident has been referred to the CSPD Homeless Outreach Team (H.O.T) to investigate the cause of the fire and responsible parties for the camps.