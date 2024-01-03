(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Multiple crews are on scene of a hit gas line just north of Northgate on the City’s north side.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), its crews along with Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) are on scene of a gas leak caused by a line that had been hit at Brookhill Drive and Serenity Park Drive, east of Voyager Parkway.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said road closures are in effect in the neighborhood, and asked the public to avoid the area as crews work to mitigate the gas leak.