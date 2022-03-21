COLORADO SPRINGS — As Monday’s winter storm draws closer, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is urging residents to be extremely fire aware.

Although Monday’s fire danger is low, with high winds expected, the chance of a fire spreading quickly is higher than normal – even with light snow conditions.

Smokers should be especially conscious of where they dispose of their cigarettes.

El Paso County is under a moderate Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. on Monday, March 21. Visit FOX21’s weather page for the latest weather news.