CSFD responds to two overnight house fires in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Firefighters responded to two separate house fires in two different areas of Colorado Springs overnight Tuesday.

The first fire started around 10:30 p.m. at a home in the area of 15th Street and Spring Street, which is in western Colorado Springs near Old Colorado City.

The second fire started around 12:30 a.m. at a home on Stemwood Drive, which is in the area of Rangewood Drive and Vickers Drive in northern Colorado Springs. That fire was brought under control by 1 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.