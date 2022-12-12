UPDATE: MONDAY 12/12/2022 5:19 p.m.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD said the fire that started in a home on N. Arcadia Street started in the kitchen.
In an update sent out on Twitter, CSFD said the main body of the fire was out around 5:15 p.m., and that firefighters would remain on scene looking for any potential hidden fire within the home.
MONDAY 12/12/2022 5:15 p.m.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a residential structure fire in a neighborhood west of Palmer Park.
CSFD tweeted about the fire just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. The fire is at a home in the 3100 block of North Arcadia Street, north of East Fillmore Street and east of North Nevada Avenue.
