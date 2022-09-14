COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a rollover crash on Vickers Drive on Wednesday to free occupants who were trapped in the wreckage.

CSFD reported the crash on Twitter just after 5 p.m., and said people were trapped inside the car. FOX21’s crew on the scene reported that the car came to rest in the yard of a property on Red Onion Circle and Vickers, where it appears that the roof of the car had to be removed to free the people trapped.





CSFD said the people trapped in the car were freed around 5:30 p.m.

No word on what caused the crash or any injuries.