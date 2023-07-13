UPDATE: THURSDAY 7/13/2023 6:33 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD said the hazmat incident at Underwater Connections was due to a chemical reaction near the pool.

Three employees were affected by minor chlorine inhalation injuries, and were being treated on scene, CSFD said. Crews are currently ventilating the building and expect the response by the fire department to be concluded within an hour.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

ORIGINAL STORY: CSFD responds to possible small chemical explosion

THURSDAY 7/13/2023 6:01 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a hazardous materials incident on the west side of Colorado Springs.

CSFD tweeted at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 that crews were responding to a possible small chemical explosion at Underwater Connections on Rusina Road, north of Garden of the Gods Road.

CSFD said they are working to stabilize the scene. No word on possible injuries.

