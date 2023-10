(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a hazardous materials (hazmat) incident just south of the Citadel Mall.

CSFD said a natural gas meter was hit in a parking lot in the 3600 block of East Platte Avenue, on the frontage road parallel to Platte.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said the HAZMAT team as well as crews from Colorado Springs Utilities were responding. No injuries have been reported, however four businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.