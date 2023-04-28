(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a fire at the old St. Francis Hospital on Friday evening, April 28.

CSFD tweeted just after 6:15 p.m. and said crews were responding to a working structure fire at 825 East Pikes Peak Avenue, the former St. Francis Hospital building that closed in 2010.

CSFD said crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, and there were no injuries reported.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

St. Francis Hospital on Pikes Peak Avenue opened in 1887 as Colorado Springs’ first hospital. It closed in 2010 following the opening of the St. Francis Medical Center at Woodmen and Powers.

CSFD said an investigation will determine the cause of the fire.