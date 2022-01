COLORADO SPRINGS — Several members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) were called to a housefire on Spruce Street early Sunday morning.

CSFD was called to a home where a fire had broken out around 4:21 a.m. Flames could be seen coming from the front of the house.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews have made access to the basement fire on Spruce and are working on fire attack. pic.twitter.com/VLUR6arFDK — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 16, 2022

At the time of this writing, it is unclear whether anyone was home when the fire broke out.