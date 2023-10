(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a house fire on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the Knob Hill neighborhood.

CSFD said the fire was at a home in the 600 block of Yuma Street, just northwest of the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Sean Scott

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Sean Scott

CSFD said the bulk of the fire was knocked down around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

FOX21 News has a crew on the scene and will update this article as more information comes in.