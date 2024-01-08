(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a large fuel spill north of the Citadel Mall.

CSFD posted on social media just after 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, and said hazardous materials crews were on the scene of a “large fuel spill” near the intersection of East La Salle Street and North Academy Boulevard, north of Palmer Park Boulevard.

CSFD said the spill occurred when fuel spilled out of a tanker truck. La Salle Street is closed at North Academy, though CSFD said Academy remains open.

CSFD asked the community to avoid the area while crews work to clean up the scene.