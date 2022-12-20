(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The fire at a home on Coneflower Lane is out, according to CSFD, and three people and multiple pets will be displaced only days before Christmas.

In an update on Twitter just after 4:45 p.m., CSFD said the main body of the fire was out, and that the home sustained heavy fire damage to the main level.

Three people and two dogs will be displaced due to the fire, CSFD said, and one cat is still missing.

Fire investigators are responding to determine the cause of the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: CSFD responding to house fire off Powers and Barnes

TUESDAY 12/20/2022 4:29 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded Tuesday afternoon to a house fire northwest of the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road.

CSFD said on Twitter that the fire in the 5200 block of Coneflower Lane had visible flames showing from the back of the home when firefighters arrived. The rear of the home and an attached deck appear heavily damaged in photos shared by the department.

