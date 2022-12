(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a car fire near South Circle Drive and Arlington Drive, and asked that the public avoid the area.

A plume of smoke can be seen in photos shared by the fire department on Twitter. CSFD said the car is in the southbound lanes of S. Circle Drive.

Courtesy: CSFD

CSFD encouraged anyone travelling in the area to use alternate routes as firefighters work to get the fire under control.