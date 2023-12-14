(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a camper fire on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 14 near the Colorado Springs Airport.

According to CSFD, the fire was under control shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The fire involved a camper in the 5700 block of Industrial Place on the southeast side, but thankfully CSFD said no injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Cora Mitchell

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Cora Mitchell

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Cora Mitchell

Fire crews remain on the scene as of 3:30 p.m., so if you have to travel in the area, watch for crews and drive cautiously.