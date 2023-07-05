(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) rescued a driver who was trapped in her car after intense amounts of hail fell and became lodged against her tires.

CSFD responded just after 7:15 p.m. to the area of East Platte Avenue and Tia Juana Street, near Fargo’s Pizza, for a water rescue. CSFD said the woman’s tires had become packed with hail stones, leaving her car stuck.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

After becoming stuck, heavy rain resulted in a flash flood, trapping the woman in her car. She was safely rescued from her car by CSFD crews, according to FOX21’s crew on the scene.