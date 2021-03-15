CSFD reminds neighbors to clear fire hydrants of snow

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday morning, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) issued a reminder to Coloradans to keep their fire hydrant clear of snow and other obstructions.

According to city code, neighbors must keep a three-foot 360-degree path clear around fire hydrants. This will help fire crews get access to water in case of a fire and prevent delays from saving your home.

Additionally there could be a fine assessed by the city.

“You have to figure out somewhere to put all your snow, right? Just try to keep clearance around the fire hydrants,” said Colorado Springs Fire Captain Mike Smaldino. “Obviously, with this much snow and you’re moving everything. There is going to be some times that it might be covered up for a little bit, and obviously, we understand that.”

According to American Red Cross, house fires are common even in the winter because people often use alternative heat sources.