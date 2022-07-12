COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) rescued a person from a trash compactor on Tuesday.

According to Captain Smaldino with CSFD, the call came in at 10:22 a.m. of a person trapped in a commercial trash compactor. Crews on scene called for CSFD’s Heavy Rescue team that specializes in technical rescues.







Images courtesy of @CSFDPIO on Twitter, images censored by CSFD to protect the individual’s identity.

CSFD said on Twitter that it took 30 minutes to free the person from the trash compactor. CSFD is unsure of how the person came to be stuck in the trash compactor.

The person suffered a lower leg injury and was being treated for that injury.