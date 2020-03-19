CSFD operating under new triage procedures amid coronavirus outbreak

COLORADO SPRINGS — Emergency departments across the country and in the Pikes Peak Region are swamped.

“The emergency departments can get overwhelmed with patients who are able to manage symptoms at home,” Colorado Springs Fire Department Fire Chief Ted Collas said. “If they clog up the emergency department or don’t have COVID-19 and go into the emergency department, that’s an area of high degree exposure.”

CSFD is helping alleviate the situation by operating under new triage procedures, which will screen for potential COVID-19 patients. From there, a responding EMT will identify people who are healthy enough to stay home or need further medical assistance.

“This is how we need to proceed to keep our community safe as well as our health care workers,” Collas said.

There are two primary reasons why patients may be told they don’t’ require hospital treatment.

According to a press release:

If a patient is stable with normal vital signs and no associated risk factors, an Emergency Room will not provide them any additional care, and as they do not meet testing criteria, they will NOT be tested for COVID-19 at an ER.

They will also be entering an area that may expose them to unnecessary risk. In this situation, the patient will be provided with physician-approved home care guidance in line with current CDC recommendations.

Hospital resources and supplies are limited, as are the numbers of healthcare workers, ranging from doctors to first responders. All of these resources must be protected so that the most critically ill in our community can receive the care they need.

“The process also involves realtime communication with physician medical directors, if patients or first responders have questions we are there and available to video conference with patients at their homes,” Dr. Matt Angelidis said.

CSFD says the goal is to reduce the overcrowding of hospital emergency department and exposure, all while helping hospitals.

“As our volume increases and we utilize this protocol, it will be an important part of our community’s response to maintain hospital beds and quality care for all the citizens in our community,” Dr. Angelidis said.