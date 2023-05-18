(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a swift water rescue on the west side of Colorado Springs.

CSFD tweeted just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, and said that crews were responding to a report of a person in need of rescue from the water. A spokesperson from CSFD said the initial call came from the area of 4058 Star View, along Sinton Trail near Centennial Boulevard.

CSFD said crews were “responding rapidly,” and later reported on Twitter that crews were responding to this same incident, in areas along Monument Creek.

“Please keep yourselves and pets away from the creeks as water is rising and moving quickly,” CSFD pleaded with the community, as rain continues across the Pikes Peak Region.

CSFD also said a drone was being deployed to search the area. CSFD said more information would be provided when it becomes available.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back here for updates.