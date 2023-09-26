(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) quickly knocked down a grass fire near the Spring Creek Youth Correctional Facility on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and is warning the community about dry conditions.

CSFD said the fire burned about a 100 foot by 20 foot area of grass, before firefighters were able to get it under control.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD warned that vegetation is drying out due to a lack of moisture recently, and urged community members to use caution and be aware when outdoors. Dispose of cigarette butts responsibly, and avoid anything that could potentially spark a fire.