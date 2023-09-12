UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/12/2023 2:13 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) has identified the source of a strong natural gas smell throughout portions of Colorado Springs after several reports from community members on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to Springs Utilities, “the odor is the result of a Black Hills Energy mercaptan (odorant added to natural gas) spill at a natural gas facility in Security.”

Springs Utilities stated that winds have blown the smell into Colorado Springs.

CSFD & Springs Utilities investigating gas smell

UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/12/2023 1:27 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said it is working with Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) to determine the source of a gas smell in the southeast part of Colorado Springs.

CSFD said the initial report was about a possible “chemical additive/odorant spill” in the Security area.

ORIGINAL STORY: CSFD investigating natural gas smells in Colorado Springs

TUESDAY 9/12/2023 1:01 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating multiple reports of the smell of gas in parts of Colorado Springs in the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 12.

CSFD reported at around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday that CSFD was investigating reports of the smell of natural gas or propane in the southeast part of Colorado Springs.

CSFD reports that no source has been found yet and no immediate danger to the public has been determined. Multiple CSFD units are investigating the reports and will update the public with more information when it is available.