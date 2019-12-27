CSFD investigating a townhome fire at Villa Sierra Condos

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a townhome fire in west Colorado Springs, early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Villa Sierra Condos off Fontmore Road around 3:30 A.M.

According to CSFD, the fire was heavy, and smoke was visibly coming out from the roof and the backside of the townhome.

A second alarm was called since it appeared to be coming from the roof, and firefighters would need all the resources needed on scene.

The owner of the home was not home at the time of the fire, and no other injuries have been reported. No animals were injured because of the fire either.

Two other units were affected, with one being displaced. Red Cross is helping that person.

Firefighters say they were able to get the fire under control 15-20 minutes after arriving.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.