(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A firefighter with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has entered a guilty plea for Careless Driving charges in the death of a woman who was run over by a CSFD brush truck he was operating.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2022, CSFD responded to an incident regarding a man attempting to start a fire in Dorchester Park. The fire was reportedly on the stump of a tree, and the fire department’s engine was too large to take off the road, so CSFD determined a brush truck was needed.

A brush truck, driven by firefighter Wesley Cosgrove, attempted to enter the park through a dirt path on the southeast corner, where blankets and other debris were on the ground. Margaret Miller was underneath the debris when she was hit by the brush truck.

CSFD personnel immediately exited the truck to administer lifesaving measures, but Miller died due to her injuries. Cosgrove was later charged with Careless Driving Resulting in Death – a misdemeanor.

On March 9, 2023, CSFD confirmed to FOX21 News that Cosgrove pleaded guilty to a four-point Careless Driving charge. He will pay a $150 fine, serve one year unsupervised probation, and attend 100 hours of community service. The City of Colorado Springs decided in December that it would not cover Cosgrove’s court costs, and as such he will be responsible for those as well.

CSFD also confirmed that Cosgrove was never placed on administrative leave, and has been able to work since the crash.