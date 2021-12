Wednesday morning, CSFD responded to a a fire on the third floor of an apartment complex. Picture courtesy of CSFD.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) extinguished a small fire that started on the 3rd floor of an apartment building Wednesday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., CSFD tweeted it was responding to a fire at 3110 Mallard Drive where smoke was seen coming from the third floor of the apartment building.

Firefighters respond to a fire at 3110 Mallard Drive

At 4:42 a.m., CSFD said the fire was put out. Flames were contained to one apartment.

According to CSFD, all occupants were safely evacuated.