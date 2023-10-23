(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said all 23 stations will display mourning flags for fallen firefighter Driver/Engineer Bobby Keese who died of unknown causes on Saturday, Oct. 21.

A GoFundMe for Keese has been set up. CSFD said it will be providing funeral arrangements and procession information in the coming days. CSFD will also be displaying flags to mourn Keese.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

According to CSFD, the flags are called “Bunting” or mourning flags, and the community will see them as CSFD drives around. The flags are described as black and purple and represent an opportunity to honor the fallen.