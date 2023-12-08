(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has determined the cause of an early morning fire on Friday, Dec. 1 that displaced 30 people from the Quail Cove Apartments near Quail Lake.

According to CSFD, investigators determined the cause of the was accidental, due to improper disposal of smoking materials. CSFD said the fire began outside of the building and then made its way inside, which may have resulted in some smoke detectors not alarming, since detectors will only sound if the sensor detects the odor of smoke or heat from the fire.

CSFD said all smoke detectors that were able to be tested were up-to-date and operational. Thankfully, only one person reported suffering minor burns, and they were treated on scene before being released. No firefighters were injured fighting the fire.

CSFD said careless smoking is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths, and urged the community to remember fire safety when disposing of smoking materials: