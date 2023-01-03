(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has shared information about a telemarketing campaign that has received complaints, and has clarified that the campaign is not being run by CSFD but by the Colorado State Fire Fighters Foundation (CSFFF).

According to CSFD, the department has received complaints that a telemarketing company is soliciting donations for CSFD. The department said CSFD is not soliciting funds. CSFD said in some of the complaints, the caller may appear as a firefighter with CSFD, but the department said that is not true.

CSFD said CSFFF, which is not associated with CSFD, is currently conducting a telemarketing campaign. They have the following statement on the foundation’s website:

“The Colorado State Fire Fighters Foundation (CSFFF) is performing a telemarketing campaign to raise funds for downed firefighters and families, future firefighter training and education scholarships, and to support training at the annual CSFFA Fire College. These phone calls are from the PB Entertainment group based in Memphis, Tennessee. The callers are paid solicitors for the CSFFF, and the foundation receives 27% of these donations.”

CSFD said if you would like to donate to Colorado Springs firefighters directly, there are two local foundations where 100% of your donated money goes to support your local firefighters.

The Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs is a nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding CSFD. Through donations of funds and resources, the Foundation supports Colorado Springs firefighters by providing resources not otherwise readily available.

The Colorado Springs Firefighters Foundation exists to provide aid and support to first responders, their families, and dependents who are victims of tragedy.

CSFD encouraged anyone interested in donating to their local firefighters to conduct their own research before donating, since the CSFFF is only receiving 27% of the donations made through the telemarketing campaign. Their goal is to assist Colorado’s firefighters and first responders.