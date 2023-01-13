UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/13/2023 8:51 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD provided the on-scene FOX21 News crew with additional information on the two mobile homes that caught fire Friday, Jan. 13 on Preakness Way.

CSFD said the fire spread from two mobile homes into the nearby trees and a shed. No injuries were reported but two families will be displaced, as well as multiple animals.

The fire department is asking the public to use caution when operating space heaters, and avoid using your oven for heat.

CSFD said the fire is out, though firefighters remain on scene spraying hotspots in the backyard.

UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/13/2023 8:32 p.m.

CSFD said the two mobile homes burning in the 2800 block of Preakness Way have been knocked down.

There were no reported injuries, CSFD said.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

ORIGINAL STORY: CSFD battling two mobile home fires near Hancock Expy

FRIDAY 1/13/2023 8:19 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a fire that is burning two mobile homes Friday night, Jan. 13.

CSFD tweeted about the fire just after 8 p.m. and said two mobile homes were on fire in the 2800 block of Preakness Way, near the Hancock Expressway and South Powers Boulevard.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when information is available.