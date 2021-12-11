CSFD battles 2-alarm fire in large single family home on Smoochers Circle

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is battling at 2-alarm fire in a single family home on 1433 Smoochers Circle.
When firefighters first arrived, they found a heavy fire that required several fire apparatus. Over the past hour, crews have managed to knock down the main body of the fire and contain a hidden fire.
No injuries have been reported.
Photos and videos show heavy smoke pouring from the roof and side of the large single family home.
People are urged to avoid the area as firefighters continue working.