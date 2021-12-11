CSFD battles 2-alarm fire in large single family home on Smoochers Circle

Smoke pours from the side of a large single family home on Smoochers Circle in Colorado Springs Saturday morning. Image courtesy of CSFD.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is battling at 2-alarm fire in a single family home on 1433 Smoochers Circle.

When firefighters first arrived, they found a heavy fire that required several fire apparatus. Over the past hour, crews have managed to knock down the main body of the fire and contain a hidden fire.

Firefighters work to contain a hidden fire. Image courtesy of CSFD.

No injuries have been reported.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews are still working to control the fire at this time. pic.twitter.com/WbBMccMJek — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 11, 2021

Photos and videos show heavy smoke pouring from the roof and side of the large single family home.

People are urged to avoid the area as firefighters continue working.