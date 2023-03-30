(SIMLA, Colo.) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is sending aid to a wildland fire burning in Simla, about 14 miles northeast of Calhan.

CSFD tweeted about the fire just after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. CSFD said they sent two brush trucks, one engine, and a Battalion Chief after a mutual aid request.

Courtesy: Rowen Monks

A Red Flag warning remains in effect for much of Southern Colorado, including Simla, until 8 p.m. Thursday due to high winds and low humidity.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the fire and will provide updates when they become available.