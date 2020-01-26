CSFD: 5-acre fire near PPCC north campus caused by drone

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department was on the scene of a 5-acre grass fire on Sunday.

The fire started at Pikes Peak Community College’s north campus around 3:15 p.m.

Fire officials said that someone crashed their drone and the grass was so dry it sparked a fire.

The drone pilot stayed on the scene and was cooperative with fire crews, according to CSFD.

The fire department said no buildings were threatened or damaged.

33 firefighters will remain on scene for hotspots.

The fire is not impacting school in any way.