(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Construction is underway for an expansion to the world’s largest manufacturing plant for wind turbine towers, a project designed to double production and lead to the hiring of at least 850 new employees in Pueblo.

Governor Jared Polis joined CS Wind, for a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, April 4, along with the announcement of more than 800 new jobs coming to Pueblo.

The upcoming 900,000-square-foot expansion will boost the plant’s overall production to approximately 10,000 wind turbine tower sections per year, according to CS Wind.

“This is a fantastic day for the city of Pueblo, I mean we obviously try to recruit manufacturers and recruit good paying jobs to the city, and it’s great when we have an existing employer announce expansion plans that will create 850 more jobs for citizens in our community,” said Mayor of Pueblo, Nick Gradisar.

The first phase of the new facility is expected to be complete by the summer of 2024, with phases two and three expected to be complete by 2028.

When the expansion is complete, CS Wind’s total footprint will be more than 850,000 square feet. The manufacturing plant operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This expansion of the facility was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), which includes tax incentives for clean energy projects, said CS Wind. The expansion addresses two goals outlined in the legislation: build American clean energy supply chains and create clean energy jobs.

CS Wind’s growth plans call for 850 new jobs in Colorado by 2026, following the 250 additional employees already hired so far in the past year.