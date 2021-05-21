Crystal Creek Reservoir on Pikes Peak closing until December for repairs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crystal Creek Reservoir on the north slope of Pikes Peak will be closed to boating and fishing due to repair work starting June 1, Colorado Springs Utilities said.

The reservoir has already been drawn down in anticipation of the work, which will begin June 1 and continue through December. The reservoir was partially drained in 2019 in anticipation of the work occurring in 2020, but pandemic-related considerations caused the project to be rescheduled to this year.

The reservoir will be closed to boating and shoreline fishing during the maintenance period. Nearby trails will remain accessible.

The Pikes Peak Highway crosses the reservoir dam about 4.5 miles from the highway entrance. Weekday traffic will be limited to one lane on this section of the highway through October.

Crystal Creek Reservoir is one of three reservoirs operated by Colorado Springs Utilities on the north slope of Pikes Peak. It was constructed in 1935 and features a steel face that must be resurfaced periodically, which is part of the work being done this year. The structural integrity of the dam remains intact.

The reservoir is expected to be refilled and restocked next spring for the 2022 season.