COLORADO SPRINGS (FOX21) – A local non-profit, Crossfire Ministries, that provides groceries, clothing, and essentials to those in need, has now developed an education program that offers free classes to the people they serve.

It is called the Crossfire Continuing Education Program, where they are trying to implement a range of classes, from GED prep, financial skills classes, to basic cooking classes, for those in need. Like all the services they provide, it will be free.

In order to do that they need volunteers, and now look for teachers from the community.

“You don’t have to have a fancy degree, but just the willingness to come help others,” said Melissa Wittasek, Crossfire Ministries Education Leader.

Anyone interested in teaching can commit as much time as they want.

“It will only require about one Saturday morning a month. [You can teach] just a one-time class, you can teach multiple classes, whatever works around people’s schedules. We really want to give them the freedom to make up the outline and…the length of time that they need,” said Wittasek.

Crossfire Ministries, serves over one thousand people per week, at their no-cost grocery warehouse. People can sign up for the classes starting next week at their grocery store or by email: education@crossfireministries.org. This email is also how people who are interested in teaching can sign up to volunteer for a class.

Their first class is a job readiness class that begins in April and includes; resume building, job search, interview skills, and career guidance.

In partnership with Care and Share Food Bank, Crossfire has become the largest local food pantry, and the mission of this program is the same.

“We just want to empower people, get them to improve their lives, improve their family’s lives,” said Wittasek.