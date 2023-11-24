(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Another happy tail out of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR)–Bandit, a dog that came to the shelter thin and sick, has recovered with the help of the dedicated team at the shelter.

Bandit came to the shelter extremely thin, too weak to stand, had a fever, and was in hypovolemic shock. HSPPR said without the quick work the veterinary team di to stabilize Bandit, she may not have made it.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

HSPPR said within an hour of being in HSPPR’s care, Bandit sat up and tried to stand. HSPPR said it got a glimpse of the pup’s resilience and determination.

Bandit stayed with a veterinary team in the ICU for several days, and still wagged her tail for staff members.

“Bandit was such a strong and thoughtful patient,” said HSPPR. “Our team never had to worry about cleaning up after her when she ate, as she always made sure to lick her food bowl completely clean!”

Once she was stable enough to leave the hospital, Bandit was sent to a foster to gain weight. She started at a shocking 31 pounds, but in just over a month, she weighed in at 56 pounds.

Once she hit her goal weight, Bandit was officially discharged, but before she could start her new journey, HSPPR said she had to say goodbye to one of her heroes, Dr. Victoria.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

“These two bonded on the first day Bandit arrived at HSPPR, and since then, Bandit has always been so excited to say hello to the person who helped save her life,” HSPPR said.

After a ruff start, Bandit, now Caya, was adopted the week before Thanksgiving.