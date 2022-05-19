CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The Cripple Creek donkeys were released from their winter pens this week.

The donkeys typically roam the streets of the historic mining town during the summer months, grazing on lawns and delighting visitors.

The donkeys have been an integral part of of the town since its mining days, helping workers transport heavy materials through areas of difficult terrain.

The drove was set to resume their outdoor escapades last Sunday, but their release was pushed back due to the High Park Fire.

The Two Mile High Club, which cares for the animals, says the donkeys have trackers to they can be quickly located if evacuation orders change.