Cripple Creek Donkey Derby Days canceled for 2020

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Cripple Creek’s annual Donkey Derby Days is canceled for 2020, organizers announced Friday.

The festival is usually held in June. This year’s festival was tentatively rescheduled to Labor Day weekend, but has now been canceled for the year.

“As much as we would like to have an 89th Donkey Derby Days, we know it is in the best interest of our city, state, residents, visitors and vendors, to postpone it for 2020 and plan our 90th anniversary for June 25-June 27,” organizers said in a statement. “As much as it saddens us, we know that this is the right decision.”

Donkey Derby Days is the biggest annual fundraiser for the care and feeding of the donkeys in Cripple Creek. To help with 2020 fundraising efforts, visit cripplecreekdonkeys.com.