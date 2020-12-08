Cripple Creek cancels 2021 Ice Festival

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The annual Cripple Creek Ice Festival has been canceled for 2021, the city announced Tuesday.

The event, which organizers say draws up to 20,000 people annually, was scheduled for February 6-14.

“The COVID numbers and unknown behavior of the virus, along with concerns for the health, safety and wellbeing of the citizens, workers, service providers, and visitors to our community were the underlying factors in the committee’s decision,” organizers said in a statement. “The committee recognized the significant impact the event has on the revenue stream for the businesses in town. However, they are also acutely aware of what a large outbreak could cause and the impact that would have on the residents and reputation of the City.”

Organizers said they are “certainly committed to keeping the event alive,” and hope it “can return bigger, better, and more exciting in 2022.”

The dates for the 2022 event have not yet been confirmed, but will be around the same timeframe.