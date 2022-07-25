EL PASO COUNTY — Fentanyl overdoses and exposures have plagued El Paso County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, one in four street drugs are laced with fentanyl.

Officers with the Colorado State Patrol seized 114 pounds of pure fentanyl on a highway on June 20 of this year. CSP said it was enough powder to killed more than 25 million people.

And in July, a fentanyl and firearms bust showed that two brothers and their family kept thousands of fentanyl pills on hand at their family-owned liquor store and regularly sold them in the aisles in plain view of customers.

Police say the epidemic has even crossed into social media – where kids are able to purchase fentanyl marketed by specific emojis and their parents have no idea.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers say the public can help put an end to this dangerous drug in our community.

If you have information on illicit drug distribution, you can make anonymous reports to PPACS at 719-634-7867.

If you struggle with substance abuse, help is available. Contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Servivces Administration National Helpline at 800-662-HELP (4357).