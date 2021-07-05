Crime Stoppers tips increase in 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Pikes Peak community is lending more help to law enforcement as Crime Stoppers of the Pikes Peak region reports a 17% increase in tips received since the start of 2021, as compared to this time in 2020.

“People are out now more than they were a year ago so, there’s more of a likelihood they’re going to see something,” said Don Addy, the chair of the board for Crime Stoppers of the Pikes Peak Region.

June brought an increase of tips for animal cruelty cases, but Addy said they’re seeing more tips in all of the organization’s 15 categories.

Tips for the theft of building materials have increased as well, after a push by several organizations called citizens to be on the look out.

“There’s a definite warning to anybody thinking about trying to take material that doesn’t belong to them, that there are people watching,” Addy said.

Addy explained drug related crimes always are some of the highest reported to the organization. He said they have unique advantage. If people were to provide information to other law enforcement organizations, its likely they would have to identify themselves. With that recognition, could come retribution.

“Especially if they don’t want to be known, they won’t call,” Addy said. “Unless they know that they aren’t going to be identified and with crime stoppers, they don’t have that worry. It’s the most critical part of the program.”

Some tips even led to rewards if information leads to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers has also been working on pumping up public awareness. They’ve been selling memberships to businesses and providing stickers as a potential crime deterrent.

The organization was also recently noted as an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau. Addy believes these efforts have been paying off with this recent increase in tips.

“I don’t know that we’re going to save the world but, certainly it is a tool that allows people to support the law enforcement effort and help make our community safer,” he said.