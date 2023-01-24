(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Crime Stoppers will be discussing how the citizens of Colorado Springs can help fight and prevent crime in the community in a town hall Tuesday evening, Jan. 24.

Following a recent uptick in violent crimes, the town hall is an effort to reduce crime levels. The public will be able to learn about crime rates in the Pikes Peak Region, how to prevent being a victim of crime, and steps to take to keep the community safe.

Panelists include Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal, District Attorney Michael Allen, University of Colorado Colorado Springs criminology professor Jon Caudill and School District 11 Superintendent Michael Gaal.

The event will be live-streamed on the City of Colorado Springs’s Facebook page or gazzette.com for those who cannot make it.

The in-person event is free and open to the public, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.