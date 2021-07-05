Crews working to rescue injured climber in North Cheyenne Cañon

Crews are working to rescue an injured climber in North Cheyenne Cañon Tuesday. / Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews are working to rescue an injured climber in North Cheyenne Cañon Park Tuesday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said around 10 a.m., they got a call about two climbers stranded in the park. One of them sustained lower body injuries, according to the fire department.

The fire department said the climbers are stranded about 200 feet up, and crews are approaching them from above. About 15 rescuers are on the scene.

The road through the park remains open.

