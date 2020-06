FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Residents in the area of Fountain Mesa Road and Autumn Place are being asked to shelter in place due to a gas leak in a construction zone.

Fountain police said utility crews were working in the area around 10:45 a.m. when they hit an unmarked gas line. Residents within a quarter-mile radius of Fountain Mesa Road and Autumn Place are asked to stay inside their homes until the leak is fixed.

Crews are currently working on a weekslong project to replace water lines in the area.