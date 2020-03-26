Crews working to contain fire at Cheyenne Mountain State Park Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews are working to contain a grass fire burning near Cheyenne Mountain State Park Thursday morning.

The fire, which has been named the State Park Fire, is estimated at 50 acres as of 1:45 a.m. Thursday. About 50 firefighters worked overnight to build a fireline around the fire.

No evacuations have been ordered, and no structures are threatened.

The fire is burning in the area of Norad Road and Highway 115, near Cheyenne Mountain State Park and Fort Carson Gate 1.

Approximate location of fire:

Crews have requested a dozer, a helicopter, and an air tanker to help fight the fire Thursday morning.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service forecasts gusty winds, low humidity, and dry fuels in the area.