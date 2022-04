FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Fire Department worked to tamp down a small brush fire (less than one acre in size) that was called in at about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

It started in the area of Hwy 85 and Comanche Village in Fountain Creek Park, and was burning among cottonwood trees. Crews have the fire controlled, according to a spokesperson and have about 50% containment in place. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

No roads were closed and no structures threatened.