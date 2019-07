COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are responding to a wildfire on Blanca Peak in southern Colorado.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon on the mountain east of Alamosa.

The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the fire has burned about five acres and has no containment. Two firefighting airplanes and a helicopter have been dispatched to fight the fire.

