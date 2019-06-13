Crews responding to fire at Pueblo steel mill

According to Pueblo fire officials, a fire is burning on the property of Evraz Industries, the steel mill.

They have received reports that a pile of railroad ties caught fire.

Pueblo City Fire and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office are responding, after being called out to the private property by staff.

There is no water close by, so they are shuttling water to the area and are working to put out the fire, according to a Pueblo fire spokesperson.

Crews will be on scene until the fire is under control.

There is no threat to the public right now.